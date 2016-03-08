Inter, Skriniar: "Transfer rumors? I don't think about them..."

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has been playing very well as his price-tag is reportedly over 100 million euros and only going up. Here is what the defender had to say on the matter as he spoke to Inter TV:



"140 million euros price-tag? I have said so before and I will say it again, I don't think about my price-tag and transfer rumors. I just want to focus on the job that I have to do which is to defend well. Inter? We have been working hard and we have been training every three days. This is where my focus has been not on the new contract. San Siro? I love it when I get the applauds of the crowd after I do something good. De Vrij? We have been doing well together and we have a great understanding but he has been doing well also with Miranda too...".



