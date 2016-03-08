Inter, Skriniar: 'We are all united, no mistakes against Roma'
17 April at 22:50Inter defender Milan Skriniar spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the next key Serie A tie against Roma: “A crucial game”, the Slovakia defender said.
“If we win we can go nine points ahead of the Giallorossi”.
AC MILAN – “They’ve lost many points but they are back now. We made mistakes against Lazio, but it’s the past now we focus on Roma”.
DZEKO – “I always say he is very strong, not only physically. He can be dangerous with both feet, he kicks with the right and with the left”.
GROUP – “We are all united, it’s time to remain focused, we want to qualify for the Champions League. However, we can still arrive second because we have still to face Napoli. Inter must stay on top, where it deserve to be”.
DE VRIJ – “We’ve all improved and we are on very good terms. I know you like to compare me and Samuel and it’s something that I like because he was a wall and he is a reference point for me”.
