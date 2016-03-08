Inter, Skriniar: 'We have the strength to win, Conte told us...'

Ahead of tonight's clash between Borussia Dortmund and Inter, Milan Skriniar spoke to InterTV about the important game, stating that they will have to give everything to win."It will take great personality and courage, the coach also stressed this. We must do our best from the first to the last minute if we want to achieve a great result. It's a very difficult game, but I think we have the strength to win. If I would sign up for a draw? No, we came here to win it," he stated.