Inter, Skriniar: "You always think about getting an offer from Bayern or Dortmund"
23 October at 18:15Inter defender Milan Skriniar spoke to German media outlet Ruhrnachrichten.de via Calciomercato.com today, ahead of the Nerazzurri’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund tonight.
"I'm very satisfied here, I feel very good. I have a very good relationship with the fans. I don't miss anything here and I play regularly for this reason I chose this club. I don't plan to make any transfers. The interest of other clubs for me? A lot is written on the Internet, so some news reaches me too, but it doesn’t bother me. Personally, I didn't get any offers, but there were names in the media from clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Barca. What if I had received an offer from Bayern or Borussia? Of course, you always think about getting an offer from these clubs. But it would depend more on my situation at Inter and the role and importance I have here. If you were always on the bench, it would be hard to say no.”
The Nerazzurri are currently second in the league after eight games, only dropping points in one game after losing 2-1 to Juventus in the Derby d’Italia earlier this month. In the Champions League their form is much more disappointing, only picking up one point across two games so far. A win against Borussia Dortmund is crucial tonight if they are to progress to the knockout stages.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments