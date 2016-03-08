Inter slap price tag on winger as Fiorentina remain on high alert

According to Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), they have slapped a €25-30m price tag on the winger, who they signed permanently this summer. Fiorentina remain in pole position, very keen on bringing in the player this month.

Matteo Politano's adventure at Inter has seemingly come to an end. The former Sassuolo man, who hasn't received a lot of playing time from Antonio Conte this season, has attracted the interest of several clubs as the Nerazzurri are looking to offload him.