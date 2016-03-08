Inter smile as super Gabigol leads Flamengo to Copa Libertadores final

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s striker Gabigol has continued his hot streak in front of goal as he helped Flamengo cement their spot in the first Copa Libertadores final in 38 years.The Brazil international, who is currently on a season-long loan with the Rubro-Negro till the end of the year, scored a brace as Flamengo cruised to the final with a 5-0 aggregate score line.The performance of the 23-year-old on the night in such a big game in South American football will be satisfactory for the hierarchy of the Milan-based club who are eager to cash in on the striker who has been attracting interest from number of club in Europe and also from South America.It was reported earlier that Inter and Flamengo have agreed in principle €18 million fee for the Brazil international with a 25% future sale revenue for the parent club, however looking at last night’s performance, it will come as no surprise if the Nerazzurri will increase their demand for the in-form striker.Gabigol is in exceptional form for Flamengo ever since arriving from Italy as he has scored 26 goals and provided five assists in just 31 appearances in all competition.Emanuele Tramacere