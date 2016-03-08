Inter, Spalletti: 'Future? I take it one game at a time...'

14 April at 23:55
Inter boss Luciano Spalletti spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) after the Frosinone-Inter 1-3 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:

"It wasn't an easy game but it was three crucial points. We had pressure coming into this game since you have to win where as Frosinone were pretty relaxed. I think we showed everyone that we are a serious football club. Second half? Well Frosinone did put us under pressure after they got a goal back but we were able to score a third which took off the pressure. You have to be very clinical in these moments. Perisic and Icardi hug? It was nice yes, it's a sign of friendship and collaboration. Frosinone? They played well, especially in the second half as they pressed us a lot in the midfield. Perisic pk? Well Perisic and Icardi agreed that Ivan would take the kick, it's a nice sign. Win? It was important yes since many clubs behind us won too earlier on...'. More to come...

