Inter, Spalletti: 'Atalanta among the best, but we are ready'
06 April at 16:20On the eve of the game against Atalanta, Luciano Spalletti answered questions from journalists attending the Appiano Gentile press conference.
"Against Genoa, I saw a good mentality. We couldn't have played differently to win. Atalanta? It's one of the strongest teams in our league and not by chance. This is thanks to Gasperini, who has given them a precise way of being on the pitch and a clear mentality.
"How are we from a physical point of view? We are fine and we have all the strength we need to play a great game. It will be a massive game. The drive of San Siro will be fundamental, Inter is for those who love it and we must do everything to accommodate the demands of our loyal ones, who expect a good result.
"Nainggolan and Icardi from start? It depends on the moment. In these cases, you can't tell who plays and who doesn't play. Zapata will miss the game? We also have a striker out in Lautaro Martinez," he stated.
