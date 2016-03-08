Inter have rejected approaches of Roma and Napoli for their defender Danilo D’Ambrosio. Both the giallorossi and the azzurri have sounded out the player’s availability but Inter have made clear the player is not on the market.Luciano Spalletti rely on the former Torino full-back who can play either on the right or on the left flank. Inter are running short of full-backs and Ausilio is trying to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid for Vrsaljko, the Nerazzurri’s top transfer target right now.The La Liga giants, however, have yet not agree to sell the player on loan with option or obligation to buy.Pasquale Guarro