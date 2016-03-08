Inter, Spalletti: 'Both Lautaro and Icardi deserve to play. Dzeko? Ask Ausilio...'
19 April at 15:30Inter Milan will face Roma tomorrow in an attempt to move ever so closer to guaranteeing a spot in the next edition of the Champions League. Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to the press on the eve of the Serie A matchup.
"Being six rounds from the end of the league fighting against Roma means having narrowed the gap with the teams that have steadily occupied the podium of our league in recent years. For us, it is a very important moment," he said.
"Tottenham and Barcelona? I am not interested in evaluating the defeats of others, I am interested in the objective evaluations of our journey and our work.
"Both us and Napoli arrived at the decisive matches with some problems. Playing these games with the conditioning of the moment could also be risky for subsequent matches in the league. The problem is not just elimination.
"Borja Valero and Brozovic? Borja will make it, Brozovic will be evaluated today. We don't want to take risks. On other occasions, we played with Gagliardini and Vecino who did very well and then there is also Joao Mario.
"What comes in mind when I play against Roma? First of all, I can earn three fundamental points. Then there is the memory of the seasons spent on the Roma bench, all in a heartfelt and lived way because I like doing it that way. I will meet many people I know and will greet them willingly.
"Lautaro from the first minute? It is difficult to say who will play, both he and Icardi are doing well but it will be a difficult choice because both would deserve to play.
"Dzeko at Inter? Let's talk about our players. In that role, we have Icardi and Lautaro who are doing well, like Keita whenever he has been called into question. For the market, you have to ask Ausilio.
"More from Perisic? I expect so much from many of my players. Because as the days go on, the results become more and more important. I expect there to be a correct consideration of these challenges and he, being an experienced and international football, will know how to place it in the right way in his head," Spalletti concluded.
