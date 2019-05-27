Inter, Spalletti congratulates the team: 'Most important tournament in the world'

27 May at 21:30
Inter manager Luciano Spalletti decided to thank, and perhaps, greeted the team after reaching the Champions League, thanks to yesterday's 2-1 win against Empoli.
 
On his official Instagram profile, the manager thanked the players for the efforts during the season, which in the end got them to the Champions League for the second consecutive year.
 
"Well done guys, you have brought Inter back into the most important tournament in the world! Thank you," he wrote.
 

