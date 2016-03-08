Inter, Spalletti: ‘Derby so important, Icardi or Higuain…’
20 October at 16:25Inter Milan take on AC Milan in the Milan derby tomorrow as the two team’s put everything on the line to come away with the three points. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game, Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti said this:
“It is worth much more for what it produces in the heads of the players and in the enthusiasm of the fans. This week we have not thought about Barcelona but only in the derby, we have a very important game ahead of us, which is worth a separate competition.
“It is a game that can give much more than the normal three points, we will have all the attention possible and I must say that this week we did not waste a minute. We will have to be demanding with ourselves in going to request availability, quality and face-to-face comparisons.
“Since becoming an Inter coach I have been walking around outside my chest and hands behind my back because it is so beautiful to be dressed in these colors. Milan is a modern city that pushes everything in a natural way towards a continuous evolution, it is something to be taken as a model and example. We will have to have the same evolution because we represent Milan in the sporting part.
“I congratulate Gattuso for how he is playing his team. He proposes a young method, like De Zerbi, Inzaghi or Giampaolo himself, even if he has a few more years. On his thought, it would surprise me if it was the other way around, if you show your friends a confident face, do not worry that they will give you something more. However, Inter has grown in personality, play and strength.
“There are many things that these two teams have in common, starting from the fact that they both want to build from the bottom because they have two forwards who like to play ball on the ground. Icardi and Higuain make you be amazed at the games they play, they have different characteristics but they are fundamental for Inter and Milan. It makes me laugh when they say that Icardi is not technical, just go and see the goal he made against Spal. Then one is an Interista and one is not and I keep the Interista.”
