Inter, Spalletti: "Difficult to see Cedric start tomorrow, Perisic...'

30 January at 19:40
On the eve of the Coppa Italia match against Lazio, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti held a press conference to answer the questions from the reporters present. 
 
"Cedric? He's not trained with us a lot but he's proved to be ready from a physical point of views, as well as knowing the role. Tomorrow, it's difficult to see him play, due to the importance of the game. 

"Tomorrow is an important and difficult match, going through would mean we're in the semi-finals and this is important. 
 
"Why some players want to leave Inter? I'm in contact with the players and I'm the one who knows the most. As for me, which you know, I don't talk about these things and it will remain like this. 
 
"Perisic is the only one who's asked for a sale. He said something that he thought felt right at the moment, maybe I'm deceived, but today he was like a different player and thus he's called up. 

