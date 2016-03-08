Inter, Spalletti drops Marotta hint ahead of Genoa clash
02 November at 15:45On the eve of the match against Genoa, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti spoke in a pre-match press conference from Appiano Gentile and discussed various topics with journalists present.
"We are in a good condition for the moment and the physical state of the player, but we must always have great performances. How I get the best out of my players? With the participation of all those who work at the training centre and with the availability of the players themselves," Spalletti said.
"Marotta? I know him and he is a very good professional. He could give his contribution. But there are many important professionals who could contribute to Juventus. The thing that makes me think is that only Juventus knew of the farewell of Marotta, while now that we talk about Inter, everyone knows it but Inter.
"Players needing rest? No need, even if in our profession we must also be good at preventing. But right now they are all capable of playing. Joao Mario has made himself available to us after a long time of not playing and this means that he does his job well.
"Nainggolan? Today he trained, he did an extra job that he had to do. He was bothered but he endured the problem, but the excellent staff was at his disposal. Some players will be missing at certain times, it happens to everyone. I have a strong team and I can choose," he concluded.
