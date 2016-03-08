Inter, Spalletti: 'Europa League is an important path for Inter'
13 March at 14:30Inter Milan prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie tomorrow; Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti speaking to the press ahead of the clash in which he answered key questions about the game.
"Complaining won't help me qualify. A coach must inspire, he must not complain. We play in eleven, everyone's best efforts are needed to win.
"Keita is fine and Brozovic is called-up.
"Europa League? It's an important path. We need to think about what we have before and not what will come. We must win the matches that are there. Those who cannot understand these things remain below average.
"Perisic? He is always important to us. On the other leg he had this fatigue which he pulled behind and failed to express himself at his best. I hope that in these days he has recovered to be at his best and to play freely because he is fundamental for us, like others, but he has more qualities that are integrated into the side."
