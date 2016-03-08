Inter, Spalletti hints at interest in unhappy Barca star
25 October at 15:45In a transfer that look destined to take place during the summer, Arturo Vidal ended up not moving to Inter Milan but instead to Barcelona – where he has been unhappy thus far, frustrating growing at a lack of game-time with the Catalan giants. After the match between Barcelona and Inter, Nerazzurri head coach Luciano Spalletti spoke about Vidal:
“Vidal? Right now he is among the people I want to have by my side. If he were, Nainggolan or Vecino would be happy if I tried to take a player like Vidal. He is a great footballer, his career speaks for him.”
This suggests that perhaps Inter have not given up all hope in signing Vidal, especially if he opts to leave Barcelona shortly after joining. If the Chilean does not get the minutes he feels he deserves, he may hand in a transfer request – and see a move to Milan come true.
