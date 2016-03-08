Inter, Spalletti: 'I am happy. Icardi? He has to be more complete...'

07 April at 20:35
After the Inter-Atalanta 0-0 game, nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport here is what he had to say: 

' Both teams did well, I am happy with our performance today. Borja Valero? Well he came on for the injured Brozovic and he did very well indeed. Gagliardini and Vecino also did well especially when they started moving around on the pitch. Icardi? I don't want to talk about Mauro since everyone has been talking about him. Today it was Inter Milan playing not Icardi FC. Icardi worked hard today and he will have to keep being more complete if he wants to progress. Perisic? He started off slowly but once he started going, he did pretty well. Result? I look at how the team played and I am happy. We are playing nice and attractive football, plus we are doing pretty well of late. I am very calm at the moment. Brozovic? He won't be there for our next game that's for sure. Let's see, he has a sore muscle...'. More to come on the matter...

