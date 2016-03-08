Inter, Spalletti: 'I expect more from Keita and Candreva...'

04 May at 23:55
Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN after the Udinese-Inter 0-0 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:

" Result? We didn't suffer at all even if they did counter-attack us on a few occasions. Only one striker to start the game? We wanted to be balanced to start the game off, that's why we played with two strikers in the second half. Keita and Candreva? I was expecting more from both Keita and Candreva towards the end of the game. I tried to get the win but that's all I could do. Not many goals of late? We played well today but sometimes you have to be very clinical since you won't get many chances. Udinese played a very strong defensive game today, we did have the chances to win the game but we didn't take them. Even so, we did pretty well overall since Udinese have been doing well of late'. More to come...

