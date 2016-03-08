Inter, Spalletti: 'I like Asamoah in the midfield. Transfers?...'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport after the Chelsea-Inter game, here is what he had to say:



"They started strong but we improved with time. The lads want to learn and we have been doing pretty well. When you play against strong teams, you have to bring a lot of quality and tempo to the table. A team like Chelsea will get you tired but the important thing is to stay compact. Asamoah? He showed good things, I liked him in the midfield too. Transfers? Well we need a lot of players considering the number of games we have. I think we are close to what we need but we are still missing a little something...".