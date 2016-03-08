Inter, Spalletti: 'I will not talk about Icardi anymore'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport after Inter's 2-0 victory over Spal and reflected on the match as well as the Icardi telenovela.



"We played badly in the first half but in the second half. we showed character, the fire that we have inside. Sometimes it becomes a flame, look at Gagliardini. After the goal, he played like from another planet but also Dalber, Joao Mario, all with a lot of conviction. Dalbert will become a great player and he showed it in the second half," he said.



"Icardi? I will not talk about him anymore because anything I say is then interpreted in every way possible. We have a common goal that is victory and we need to be united to bring home the result. It is victories that determine if you can keep the contract with Inter. It is victories that determine that you can be an Inter player.



"Politano scored a great goal, as well as Gagliardini. Lautaro also had a great performance. I liked my team in the second half. My pre-match dialogue with the fans? It was no quarrel. I said bravo to a fan who told me 'Forza Inter'," Spalletti concluded.