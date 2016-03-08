Inter, Spalletti: 'I would stay here for 100 years but it's not up to me...'

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN after the Inter-Juve 1-1 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We started the game off really well and we controlled the flow of the game for large parts of the first half. We could've scored a few times but we ended up only scoring once. It's not easy to score goals, especially not against Juve so when you get chances you have to take them. Second half? We didn't do as well in the second half as Juve played in a more aggressive way. We know that we have a lot of quality in our roster and this is why we always have to play with confidence. Vecino? He knows his role well and he has been doing a good job. Brozovic? He has a lot of quality and tonight was the example of this. Future? I have been a coach for numerous years now, this is not a problem. I would stay at Inter for 100 years but it's up to the team to decide. The management have to take the best decisions possible for the well being of the club. I am just a little part of this...'. More to come...