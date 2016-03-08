Inter, Spalletti: 'Icardi didn't want to come to Wien'

Speaking to Sky Sports, Inter head coach Spalletti spoke about the club's choiace to remove the band to Mauro Icardi and to appoint as new captain Handanovic. "There is a very important match on the way, then there will be time to clarify the situation, it is a difficult and painful decision made for the good of the team. Icardi was summoned, it is he who did not come in. After Parma I said certain things because obviously there was a need to speak. ‘I do not deal with contracts, you have to talk to them (the directors). The decision was made at the right time, it is a painful decision but well-reasoned. Sometimes, to love, things must be said as they think. There are situations in football, in life, that do not go over again. "