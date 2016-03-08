Inter, Spalletti: 'Icardi didn't want to come to Wien'

13 February at 18:53
Speaking to Sky Sports, Inter head coach Spalletti spoke about the club's choiace to remove the band to Mauro Icardi and to appoint as new captain Handanovic. "There is a very important match on the way, then there will be time to clarify the situation, it is a difficult and painful decision made for the good of the team. Icardi was summoned, it is he who did not come in. After Parma I said certain things because obviously there was a need to speak. ‘I do not deal with contracts, you have to talk to them (the directors). The decision was made at the right time, it is a painful decision but well-reasoned. Sometimes, to love, things must be said as they think. There are situations in football, in life, that do not go over again. "

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.