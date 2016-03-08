Inter, Spalletti: 'Icardi didn't want to come to Wien'
13 February at 18:53Speaking to Sky Sports, Inter head coach Spalletti spoke about the club's choiace to remove the band to Mauro Icardi and to appoint as new captain Handanovic. "There is a very important match on the way, then there will be time to clarify the situation, it is a difficult and painful decision made for the good of the team. Icardi was summoned, it is he who did not come in. After Parma I said certain things because obviously there was a need to speak. ‘I do not deal with contracts, you have to talk to them (the directors). The decision was made at the right time, it is a painful decision but well-reasoned. Sometimes, to love, things must be said as they think. There are situations in football, in life, that do not go over again. "
