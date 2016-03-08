Inter, Spalletti: ‘Icardi will play 30 minutes today’
18 July at 14:25Inter manager Luciano Spalletti talked to Premium Sport ahead of the Nerazzurri friendly match against Sion. “Our only target right now is to help new players to settle in well. We also need to strengthen what we did last season doing something more, trying to go the extra mile. We are going to face a very different campaign. Icardi will play 30 minutes today. His physical shape is improving, he’s following our plans.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTER NEWS
Go to comments