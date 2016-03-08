Inter, Spalletti: 'If Perisic wants to leave then it's normal that he doesn't play'

Inter Milan played against Torino as they ended up losing by a 1-0 score line as Izzo scored the game winner. After the game, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport here is what he had to say on the matter:



'Ivan Perisic? Players are employees of the club, if they want to leave, they have to find someone who is willing to pay their wages. You can't just leave for free, that's not how it works. Marotta is right, if Perisic doesn't want to stay here then he will be left out from my squad. Result? Well we had to change our formation a bit and we risked Politano at the end since Keita is out. Torino have a very physical team so we knew we had to respond in the right way. We clearly made some mistakes tonight and we were sluggish at times. We will have to do better in weeks to come and keep working hard. Everyone has to do their respective jobs...'. More to come on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.