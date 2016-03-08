Inter, Spalletti: "It was a very important win for us. It's good that Icardi scored.."
18 September at 21:50Inter Milan ended up beating Tottenham by a 2-1 score line at the San Siro, here is what Luciano Spalletti had to say after the game as he talked to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com):
" To come back the way we did isn't easy. It certainly feels great and the entire stadium got to celebrate this big win. We really did push hard and even when we were losing, we never gave up. Icardi? Well it was a very important goal for the team and for Mauro. This was his first goal so he can now relax and keep building on that. We can now build on this result as it should give us confidence. Icardi and Radja? Yes it is true that they still have to find the right understanding on the pitch. Having said this, Radja still isn't in great shape. He had to find his best form and I am sure he will do so soon. We have to keep on working hard and the results normally follow...". For more news visit Calciomercato.com.
Go to comments