Inter, Spalletti: 'Lazio are in good form; they are a direct competitor for UCL'
30 March at 14:20Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti has spoken at his press conference ahead of the match between Inter and Lazio this weekend. Lazio come into the game in good form and will be looking to defeat the Nerazzurri to keep up their dreams of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.
"National teams? Heavy injuries to swallow because they had a great time. Post derby enthusiasm? There is too much euphoria; it must be reduced to find balance. It was a good game, more complications are waiting for us.
"Lazio? They go through a good run of form and have qualities to put anyone in difficulty, they are good at the lines and they pull out the defenders to attack the space that is created. It will be essential to pass short.
"Lazio are a direct competitor for the Champions League and, as in the past, they are having a great season. We must limit their space on the trocar. The three points become heavier because they compete with us.
"Icardi? In some ways I found a new player because he was so much missing. We must still let him learn what our behavior in training is. I think it is right that he cannot help us for the next game."
