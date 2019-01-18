Inter, Spalletti 'likes' Calciomercato.com exclusive news about Barella deal on Instagram
Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has praised the player publicly on numerous occasions and now he has 'liked' and Instagram post of ilserpentenerazzurro reporting our exclusive news about the meeting between the parties. Another clue that the negotiations could be very much alive.
CLAMOROSO: Inter a un passo da barella. L'inter sarebbe ad un passo da Nicolò Barella, centrocampista classe 97 del cagliari. Secondo calciomercato.com ieri sarebbe andato in scena un meeting tra inter e cagliari in cui si sarebbe trovato un accordo sui 40 mln più 10 di bonus da formalizzare a giugno. Il giocatore scelto dal club sardo come sostituto è Nahitan Nandez del boca juniors,valutato 18 mln più imposte. L'uruguaiano verrebbe preso in sinergia tra inter e cagliari
