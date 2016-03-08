Inter, Spalletti: ‘Nainggolan called up; Skriniar and Keita fit’
25 August at 16:15Inter Milan host Torino at the San Siro tomorrow evening, with Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti speaking ahead of the match in his press conference; discussing topics such as the team’s status in comparison to Juventus, team news and a reflection on the opening week defeat to Sassuolo:
“There were things done well and done less well and then evaluated with what you have available. We are convinced that we have made the right choices with Sassuolo, it is clear that something has not gone well.”
When asked about the availability of Radja Nainggolan, Spalletti replied: “He is called up but we have to be careful. There will be the supervision of the medical staff of Dr. Volpi who has an assessment based on the accident. There are risks, we will evaluate tomorrow and during the match what to do.”
Spalletti was asked if Inter Milan are the ‘anti-Juve’, to which he responded “We are a strong team, we have an obligation to make an important championship. I do not know if we are the anti-Juventus as you say, we must first be the anti-Rome and the anti-Napoli, given the points they gave us If we evaluate the last game we are the anti-none, we have to do better.”
Keita and Skriniar? “Apart from Nainggolan they are all good, Skriniar has totally recovered, Keita is clear that he has to make himself available like everyone else, you have to choose correctly, because there will be a need for balance. what happened to Sassuolo.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments