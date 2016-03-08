Inter, Spalletti on Icardi: 'He didn't do much...'

19 January at 23:52
Inter coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN at the end of the Inter-Sassuolo 0-0 game, here is what he had to say:

' It wasn't an easy game for us clearly since Sassuolo really played a solid road game. We didn't do too bad but we lost the ball in key areas at times. Did you get mad? No I wasn't mad, I was trying to give out some tips to my players. Mauro Icardi? He didn't find much space on the night as Sassuolo did a good job. Even so, we didn't see much of Mauro and I think he could've been a little more present in our actions but it happens. Torino? They have a very good team so we already know that it won't be an easy game. We have to remain focused on our objectives and keep improving...'.

