Inter, Spalletti praises Ranocchia on social media; renewal on the cards

The 59-year-old openly praised a player that hadn't been used at all this season before the Coppa Italia game against Benevento: Andrea Ranocchia. Spalletti wrote as follows: "He wonders what he can do for Inter and not what Inter can do for him".



A message for the present, but also for the future, as Inter are planning to offer the defender a contract extension. Ranocchia's current deal expires in the summer but Inter would like to keep the player, although the salary will be lower than before.

The last message posted by Luciano Spalletti on his Instagram profile about Inter was dated November 2, 2018. Then two months of silence, until today, when the Nerazzurri coach returned to post a special message.