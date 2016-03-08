Inter, Spalletti: 'Pressure? I think the team is behind me...'

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say after the Inter-Bologna 0-1 game:



' Well we made some mistakes but i'll evaluate things better tomorrow. We like to make things difficult on ourselves at times, we have to be much more clinical that's for sure. You have to have a strong personality to play for Inter Milan since there is a lot of pressure and high expectations. You need some luck in games but sometimes you have to push harder and create your own luck. Pressure on you? I focus on my job that's all I could do. I think the players are all behind me which is important. We have to keep on fighting hard and working hard in training. Jeers? It has happened to me before in my career and it won't be the last time. I understand that the fans pay a lot for their tickets and they want a good spectacle. Ranocchia? I don't have much to say on the matter...'. More to come...