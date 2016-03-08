Inter, Spalletti: "Sassuolo just sat back and countered..."

Inter Milan lost their first game of the season by a 1-0 score line as coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Sassuolo? Well they did well but it's clearly easier to sit back and then counter. They pressed us well in the midfield but as I said, they pretty much just countered. They played very tight so it was hard for us to string passes. The football field wasn't the best too so it wasn't easy. Sassuolo didn't create that many chances but they scored on that penalty-kick. Dalbert? Well I think that he can do much better but he was okay at times. His crosses can be dangerous. I think we did well today and we played the game we had too. Even so, we lost possession of the ball too many times. We will have to be better starting next week...".



