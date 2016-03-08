Inter, Spalletti: 'The Icardi situation isn't very clear...'

Inter coach Spalletti gave this views on his sides first league win of 2019, away to Parma. Lautaro scored the only goal of the game to give his side a 1 – 0 win over Parma.



Luciano Spalletti said to DAZN after the match, "We have the potential to make up for the difficulties of the moment. It is clear that in some moments we want to rely on the weight of wingers but sometimes we cannot. It seems a trivial thing, but you cannot do it, this time they were well sorted. In the first half Parma tried to bite. When you are attacked by their dribble, as you lose the ball and you find yourself in the open they become deadly ".



"Icardi and Martinez are two solid strikers. In some moments we did not find the tranquillity to play our game, we did not have our qualities in hand. Perisic? He has the ability to use both feet but he can work on being more clinical. Icardi? I have not created any problems ... In my opinion there are things that need to be clarified because when you leave halfway it becomes more difficult for everyone. Too much has been done and it seems to me that it is time to talk about things that we have been dragging behind for months ".