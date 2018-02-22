Inter, Spalletti: 'The players are upset. Icardi? It's not only on him...'

Inter lost to Sassuolo by a 1-2 score line as Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport after the game, here is what he had to say:



"Physically we were in good shape all game long but we didn't break up their plays well. They used long plays to Politano and Berardi a lot and we didn't respond well to this. We did a bit better in the second half but then they scored again. We aren't happy and we made too many mistakes. We didn't take our chances too which is a big problem when games are this tight. Sassuolo? Well they did what they had to do clearly. Mauro Icardi? Well it's not only on him, you could make mistakes at times. Consigli did a great job too and he proved his worth tonight. Crotone-Lazio? I will be travelling tomorrow to Firenze so I won't be watching it. Ucl? Well this was our main objective so we aren't pleased. This is a difficult loss and everyone was sad and upset in the locker-room after the game. We wanted to do well but we ended up losing....".