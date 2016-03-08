Inter, Spalletti: ‘The rest can serve Icardi well, Nainggolan out for the derby'

"Perisic? The latest news is that he will be available, just like Keita. Nainggolan, on the other hand, hasn't fully recovered, and I don't expect to see him back in time for the derby.

"Icardi? I haven't received any more updates, but Marotta is the best man to handle this situation for all parties involved. On my end, I have to focus on the games, because there are not many left.

"If Icardi will be available straight away when he comes back? If you've always played and you rest for 10 days, it could also serve as a revival.

"I expect the team to be ready in any situation. We have a number of players that allow us to play in any scenario the way that we like," he concluded.