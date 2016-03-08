Inter, Spalletti: 'This was an important win. Icardi? We are happy that he was here...'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport after the Inter-Samp (2-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Icardi? I was happy that he was at the stadium. I would've liked it even more if he had joined us in the locker room after the game to celebrate the win with us. He is part of this group so I am sure he was happy that we won tonight against a good Sampdoria team. We want to avoid the distractions and return to focusing on what matters. We know that we can still improve a lot but we have been working hard and we will continue to do so in an attempt to reach our objectives.Samp? They move the ball well that's for sure. We struggled a bit at times but our quality finally came out. Victory? It is an important win for us that's for sure. We proved that we are a mature group since it isn't easy to respond with a goal moments after concerding...'. More to come on the matter....