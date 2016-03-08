Inter, Spalletti: 'VAR? It's really unbelievable, the ball hit his chest...'

24 February at 23:59
Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Fiorentina-Inter (3-3) game, here is what he had to say on the matter: 

"Referee decision? Well it's unbelievable, it's clear that the ball hit his chest. There is nothing that can be added to this, there is no doubts. We all saw it, it's incredible. Future? Well now people will start saying that they will sack Luciano Spalletti and find someone else since these games are fundamental. Referee? I didn't talk to him no, what more can I tell him? We are all upset clearly. VAR? Well it's an important instrument that is there to help the referees make the good decisions, I don't have more to add...'. 

With this result, teams like AC Milan and Roma are now much closer to Inter Milan who remain third in the Serie A standings. The nerazzurri will next play against Cagliari in the Italian Serie A. More to come on the matter as many Inter fans are upset...

