Inter: Spalletti wants a ‘new Salah’: all the names

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti wants to sign “new Salah” for the club in the summer transfer window. Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma and the Egyptian international has taken the Premier League by storm.



​Thus, Luciano Spalleti wants to bring in a player to Italy who had a similar impact as Salah had at Liverpool, both in the Premier League and the Champions League, where they have reached the final.



The Dream: Inter’s dream signing is Leicester City star winger Riyad Mahrez, according to Tuttosport. He is the most complicated in the last as Riyad Mahrez is wanted by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

Next would be PSG star Angel Di Maria as PSG will try to sell Di Maria due to Finanical Fair Play problems.



At the Scope: Florian Thauvin of Olympique Marseille looks like a realistic target for Inter and Spalleti. Shakthar Donetsk’s Marlos is another option.



Italians: Federico Chiesa and Simone Verdi are the two players from Italy.

