Inter, Spalletti: "We are not scared to face big teams..."

06 November at 23:50
Inter Milan drew Barcelona 1-1 at the San Siro as Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the game, here is what he had to say:

"Well it seemed like the game was going towards a 0-0 but then there were two quick late goals. Our reaction was crucial and my players gave it their all which is important. By going to get the ball in the net after the 1-1 goal, Icardi surely gave everyone a boost. We struggled for sure in the first half and we couldn't hold on to the ball. In the second half we played differently as we caused Barca some issues. Even so, Barcelona is Barcelona, they are one of the best teams in the world hands down. They have so much quality and when they have the ball, it's not easy to get it back. When they don't have the ball, they press you high up the pitch so it's not easy to play against them. We will surely accept the point as we want to keep on improving...".

