Inter, Spalletti: ‘We are the anti-nobody’

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport at the end of Inter’s 2-2 draw against Torino: “It’s hard to say why we allowed the first goal. We were surprised by a long pass. Handanovic is not the only one to commit a mistake. Everybody was late in reading the action”, the Italian manager said.



“It’s ok to say that we are the anti-Juve but we must work hard to obtain this status. We’ll have to face many top clubs, there are 4-5 strong teams and don’t forget Napoli got 20 points more than us last season. We have to win every game if we are to compete for the Scudetto. Right now it’s something hard to achieve.”



“We have 20 strong players, not just 15 like in the previous campaign. We made an important transfer window. Midweek games will be important for us. We didn’t play we at Sassuolo and tonight we got lost after a mistake. If we think of us after the first two games we can say that we are the anti-nobody.”



​