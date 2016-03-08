Inter, Spalletti: "We have an important team but some players aren't in top shape yet"

Inter played against Bologna today as they won by a 0-3 score line. Coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to the Italian press after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We have an important group here at Inter Milan but we have to win games. We didn't start great but we got the win tonight. We know what we are capable of and we want to do well this season. I think we learned a lot in the past and we don't want to make the same mistakes again. Icardi and Lautaro? They both had small muscular problems so we didn't want to risk anything. This is why I decided to start with Keita. I think a few of our players aren't there yet physically speaking so we will have to keep improving if we want to results to follow. Bologna? They did well. I think we also played a pretty good game even if we could've been better after our opening goal. I am pleased with the points clearly, now we have to keep on working...".