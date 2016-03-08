Inter, Spalletti: 'We lacked everything today...'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport after the Inter-Eintracht (0-1) game, here is what he had to say:



' We weren't good today. We really lacked everything today and we lost our balance right from the get go. Once they scored, things got way more complicated for us. We couldn't hold on to possession today so that's never a good sign. Keita? He hadn't played much in a while but I still took the risk to use him. We tried hard at times but we weren't able to create anything. Youngsters? Well we didn't have many options so we had to use some of the kids. We wanted to win and the expectations are high but we failed tonight. 0-0 in the first leg? Well I didn't see it as a bad result, we did okay in the first leg. We had the game in our hands tonight but we just didn't do well. Milan derby? Well we really have to do much better than today that's for sure. We have to play with much more confidence and play in a smarter way. We have to work hard in days to come....'. More to come...