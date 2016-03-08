Inter, Spalletti: ‘We were better; Nainggolan out for a while’
21 October at 23:08Inter Milan emerged victorious in the Milan derby this evening, with Mauro Icardi scoring a stoppage time winner to give the Nerazzurri all three points and bragging rights over their city rivals. Speaking to the microphones of Sky at the press conference after the match, Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti gave his immediate thoughts and feelings on the game:
“The development of the game wanted another conclusion of the match, which should be scored first, we also scored late but certainly we should have scored before. The match is clear for everyone, it would be to say that we won because we tried more, we always played in their midfield, with the defence high, and we must congratulate this team.”
Did you enjoy the derby?
“No, because I came here to work, not to bring home a salary but to reorganize the future of Inter and the players have to do the same, I liked Icardi at the end of the match because he talked about continuity, we must give continuity of victories, Inter chose us to bring the team back to important levels that this audience deserves, and we have to show that they have chosen well.”
Ball management was optimal?
“The reading is correct, we wanted to go in possession to have a median and two halves to play sideways to Biglia, but sometimes we managed less because losing the ball sometimes there is also need of the two medians. We always jumped on him, forcing them to make mistakes when they closed during the defensive phase and this allowed us to make the match we wanted.”
Inter were the better team?
“It is not an easy task because when you decide to press the defence all the time, you have to stand up, press the team, and not risk when they point you in the one against one, we did not make mistakes and we did not allow them to bet on their dribble - which is their main quality.”
How is Nainggolan?
“There is something to be evaluated, he will stay out for a while, let's see what he has.”
