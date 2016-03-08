Inter, Spalletti: ‘We will have to give our best; PSV a challenge’
02 October at 22:40Speaking on the eve of Inter Milan’s UEFA Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven tomorrow evening, Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti gave his thoughts ahead of the game at a press conference:
“PSV have different qualities, they are a strong team from the physical point of view, but they also have important individuality and strong impact at every moment of the match. They play football as their coach does, revive what was his character as a player.
“We start by mentally preparing for this game, well knowing the importance it has because already today, seeing the field, the air has become massive. It is clear that we must be good at breathing stronger, especially tomorrow. Difficult, very difficult, we receive a boost on this personality and the strength it takes to wear this shirt.
“We know what must be the research in this league and pass especially from these results, but then it takes the maximum availability at the team level to pull it all in. We will have to give our best in the match; not surprisingly the other teams have been placed in front of us because in the past they have shown higher quality and we must now fill the gap.
“We are improving and want to remain that way. It goes on with the 4-2-3-1, we needed to know better and go on a road.
“D'Ambrosio is fine, he has recovered and at the beginning Skriniar will not play for sure as a full-back. Vrsaljko has carried out his individual program, he gave the results that were expected, but it is clear that two or three training sessions with the team are few to say that he has at his disposal and if it will be used. But it is also possible to see him among the 18, it is an evaluation that we will do after today's training.”
