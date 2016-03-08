Conte wants Bale at Inter
05 June at 10:00The Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, of Chiringuito TV, revealed last night that Inter are planning on making big waves in the transfer market this summer with a sensational move for out of favour Real Madrid star Gareth Bale: "I tell you that Inter would like to make a worldwide hit. Antonio Conte asked about Gareth Bale for the Nerazzurri attack, the player is outgoing from Real Madrid."
Gareth Bale has suffered an almighty fall from grace in the Spanish capital, following his heroics in the Champions League final the previous season. He has been regularly left out of the squad and manager Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that he does not have a future with the club. There had been continued speculation of a return to the Premier League for the Welshman, so if Inter were to land him it would undoubtedly signal a statement of intent from them. One big potential stumbling block is his wages, with Real Madrid looking to get his €700,000 off the wage bill completely, while Inter would surely need some of that subsidized by the Madrid club to land such a deal.
Go to comments