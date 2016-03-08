Inter-Spurs two giants who are no longer expecting to win their league titles

Following a number of masterclass signings by Inter Milan in the summer, including Laurto Martinez, Kieta Balde, Radja Nainngolan, Stefan de Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and Sime Vrsaljko.



Calcio manias were expecting a ruthless, cold-blooded Nerazzurri that will go all the way to become the anti-Juve this year and dethrone them from the Scudetto title for once after seven years of reigning in Italy.



However, just like what happened with Milan the prior year, too many new signings in Luciano Spalletti's squad did not prove fruitful, actually it was the exact opposite as Inter only recorded one win in the first four Serie A fixtures, grabbing only four points.



On the other hand, Tottenham had a bright start in the Premier League with three wins in the opening three ties but they were followed by loses against Watford and Liverpool.



With Juventus marching on in their dominance over Serie A, and the dazzling quality offered by Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League, the duels' title chances in their countries is seemingly very far from achievement this season.



Nonetheless, Inter might have lost their last game, but they managed to make 28 shots more than what they have done at any Serie A match since 2012, the fact they were unlucky does not mean that Spalletti's well-oiled machine upfront is not working.



Just like Tottenham, the Nerazurri have bags and bags of talent in their squad, yet they need to set realistic objectives for this year.



Last season, Roma set an example that many Italian sides should follow. The Scudetto might be an impracticable objective but going far in the UEFA Champions League is attainable.



Inter and Tottenham both know by heart that Barcelona will most likely top the group, yet the two sides are fully fueled to make it through the group stage as the money incentive alone would prove a leap in success at least for the Italian side, after a long dry spell as the last time they made it through the group was back in 2010-2011.

