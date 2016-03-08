Inter, Stankovic to Kulusevski: 'You must become like De Bruyne'
03 December at 22:45Parma midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, a real gem of this first part of the season, gave an interview to DAZN (via calciomercato.com), in which the namesake Dejan Stankovic, a technical commentator for the broadcaster returned to work for Inter:
"Hi Dejan, how are you? I hope all is well. I congratulate you, good luck for the future. Just think about playing and keep it up, stay down to earth. I see that many people compare you to de Bruyne, but for me, you have to make your way and be recognized with your style of play, you're doing great ".
The response from Parma's footballer:
“Incredible. I saw him once when I played with the U17 against Inter, his son plays there. At the end of the game, I was tired, but I still ran to ask him for a photo. He was one of the greatest players I've ever seen. At home I watched his goals, I remember the one against Schalke from midfield. When I get home I will tell my father that Stankovic sent me a message ".
Anthony Privetera
