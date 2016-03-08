Inter star amid Barca targets to replace Suarez
12 October at 10:45Barcelona are looking for a new attacking outlet. Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez turns 33 in January and the Catalan club's leadership are currently looking at big goals to aim for in the January transfer market.
Kylian Mbappe of PSG and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane are currently considered the club's top priorities, with both considered to have the desired qualities to lead the line for the La Liga outfit.
However, the club are also being linked with moves for the likes of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.
Martinez was considered a target of Barca in the summer just gone, with Lionel Messi reportedly a big fan of his fellow countryman. However, the forward remained at Inter and, for the meantime, he looks set to sign a new deal with the Nerazzurri: doubling his wage to ensure he stays with the club.
