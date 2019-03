Inter star finances a school in Senegal

Inter winger Keita Baldé, according to metrodakar.net , built in the village of Pilapithiang, in the municipality of Kandia, Senegal.



The Senegal international was born in Arbucies, Girona in Catalonia to Senegalese parents has represented Senegal on 21 occasions, including at last summer's World Cup in Russia.





Baldé, who was a product of the Barcelona youth academy before transferring to Lazio in 2012