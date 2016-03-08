Inter star confirms interest of Man Utd and reveals new contract ‘not signed yet’

Inter star defender Milan Skriniar has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his future and the upcoming Serie A campaign.



“I was lucky last year because I never got injured and I played every Serie A game. I know my body and I know what I must do to remain fit. I know when it’s time to stop and have some massages or when I must do some gym after the work on the pitch.”



“We are Inter and our target is always to win titles. We want to remain among top Serie A clubs and do well in Champions League. I’ve never played this competition before. I have no doubts we can make great things also against clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.”



“Man United? It’s nice to know that you are appreciated by other big clubs in Europe but I’ve never thought to leave the club. The future depends on the club and I accept whatever they decide. New contract? My agent is in talks with chiefs of the club, it’s not done yet, let’s see what happens. Juve or AC Milan? No, in Italy I will only play for Inter.”



“Best striker I played against? I’ll tell you two: Higuain and Simeone. The first one doesn’t run a lot but when it’s close to the goal he is very dangerous. You always need to remain focused, no distractions. Cholito is a player that stresses you for the entire game, it’s tiring to play against him.”

